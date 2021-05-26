Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Rises By 900.0%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NBCO stock remained flat at $$0.52 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Neon Bloom has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.40.
Neon Bloom Company Profile
