Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Rises By 900.0%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NBCO stock remained flat at $$0.52 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Neon Bloom has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Get Neon Bloom alerts:

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.