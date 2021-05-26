Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Drops By 98.4%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the April 29th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 902,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.