Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Drops By 98.4%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the April 29th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 902,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
