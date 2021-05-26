Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 9,784 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.