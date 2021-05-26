Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,512 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.82. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. Analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

