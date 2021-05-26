Sigma Planning Corp Has $792,000 Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,075 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 30,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

