Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

