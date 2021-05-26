Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

