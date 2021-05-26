Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 765.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,124,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 994,191 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 274,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.