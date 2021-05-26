Sigma Planning Corp Sells 19,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.27% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 790,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,351 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFFP opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

