Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 219,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,857. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

