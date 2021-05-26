Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been given a C$5.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.92% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 64,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$237,164.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,220,425.77.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

