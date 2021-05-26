Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Short Interest Down 90.9% in May

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SKVI stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. Skinvisible has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Skinvisible

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and others markets.

