Skycoin Reaches Market Cap of $32.79 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00004197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00061502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00364113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00188518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.61 or 0.00853962 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.