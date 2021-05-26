Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SKY opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

