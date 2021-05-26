Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Sells $1,382,232.60 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNBR traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.71. 6,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,840. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

