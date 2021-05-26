SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$30.36 Average PT from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRU.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.28. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$19.49 and a 1-year high of C$29.64.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

