South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin Sells 2,444 Shares of Stock

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

