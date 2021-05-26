Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 14,342,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,930,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

