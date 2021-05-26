Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.08 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

