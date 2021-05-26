Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

