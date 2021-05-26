Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000.

SRVR opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $38.64.

