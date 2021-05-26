Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

