Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPM opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

