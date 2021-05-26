Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $336,254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after acquiring an additional 997,991 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 251,642.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 795,191 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

