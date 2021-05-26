Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $221.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $153.93 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

