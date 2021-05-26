SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $728.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

