SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPTN opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

