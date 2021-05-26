SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 445,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 789,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after purchasing an additional 258,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,622. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

