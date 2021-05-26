Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,057.98

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,057.98 ($39.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,213 ($41.98). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,187 ($41.64), with a volume of 151,015 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -218.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,269.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,057.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.46%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,372 over the last ninety days.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

