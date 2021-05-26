Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 90 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:SDY opened at GBX 78.29 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £413.53 million and a PE ratio of 96.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. Speedy Hire has a 12-month low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

