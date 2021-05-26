Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.93.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.