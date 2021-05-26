Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse comprises 1.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 2.99% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 21,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $776.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.