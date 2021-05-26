Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $11,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,349 shares of company stock worth $14,178,942. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

