SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.