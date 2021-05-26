SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.24.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
