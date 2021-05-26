SSE plc (LON:SSE) Declares Dividend of GBX 56.60

SSE plc (LON:SSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SSE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,547 ($20.21). The company had a trading volume of 672,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,497.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,453.47. The company has a market capitalization of £16.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,446.78 ($18.90).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

