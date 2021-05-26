St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STJ. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).
STJ opened at GBX 1,372 ($17.93) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29).
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
