Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

