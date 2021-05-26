Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 135,756 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,756 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.