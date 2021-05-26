Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $94.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

