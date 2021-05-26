Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Abiomed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Abiomed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Abiomed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $283.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

