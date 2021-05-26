Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

