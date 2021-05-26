Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,369 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRI stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

