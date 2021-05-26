Starbase Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $85,168.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starbase has traded 87.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00976466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.54 or 0.10092816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00086538 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

