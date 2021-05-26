Stealth (XST) Market Cap Reaches $4.63 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $6,967.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001205 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045731 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00052764 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

