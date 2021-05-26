Step Finance (STEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $733,861.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00058105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00346597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00182095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00821925 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

