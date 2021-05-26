Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Stelco has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.