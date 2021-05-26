Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 31,723 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,345 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,136,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,963,906. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

