Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,443 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,534% compared to the typical daily volume of 32 call options.

Several research firms have commented on PACK. TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ranpak stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

