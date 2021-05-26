Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,401% compared to the average volume of 195 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

APTV stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.33. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,418,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

