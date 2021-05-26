Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) & Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Head-To-Head Review

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $199.77 million 5.82 $58.87 million $2.59 19.71 Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 2.87 $37.47 million $1.05 21.33

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byline Bancorp. Stock Yards Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 33.55% 15.78% 1.51% Byline Bancorp 18.41% 7.59% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stock Yards Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.11%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses. This segment also offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 44 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 6 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

